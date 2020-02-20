Home

MORGAN Pamela Joyce Of Olney, passed away on
10th February 2020, aged 87 years.
She was much loved and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service of Thanksgiving takes place at the United Reformed Church, Olney on Friday 28th February 2020
at 2.15pm.
No flowers please but donations if desired for URC Olney may be placed on the plate at Church.
Please wear an item of colour to remember Pam's joyful manner.
Enquiries to H W Mason & Sons, Newport Pagnell, Tel 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 20, 2020
