NOONAN Paschal
"Pasco" Passed away peacefully at Milton Keynes Hospital after a short illness on the 15th October 2020, aged 71 years.
He will be sadly missed by his
family, friends and neighbours.
Many thanks to the Critical Care
Unit at the Hospital.
The funeral service will be held at the Oak Chapel, Crownhilll Crematorium, on Monday 2nd November,
a webcast will be available
for those unable to attend.
All enquiries to H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR. Tel 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 29, 2020
