MCGIVNEY Patrick Joseph Passed away on the 22nd
December 2019, aged 84 years.
He will be greatly missed
by his family and friends.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 11.30am St Thomas Aquinas Roman Catholic Church, Fenny Stratford.
Flowers are welcome or donations
if desired are for Parkinson's UK.
Cheques payable to the charity can be sent care of H.W Mason & Sons,
Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road,
Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD,
Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020