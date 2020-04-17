Home

Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Patrick O'Sullivan

Patrick O'Sullivan Notice
O'SULLIVAN Patrick Lawrence Sadly passed away on
1st April 2020, aged 79 years.
Beloved husband to Bernadette, father,
grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.
Pat will be missed by all who loved him.
A private family funeral service will be
held for Patrick with a Memorial
service to be held at a later date.
The family would like to express
their thanks for all your kind words
and support at this sad time.
H.W Mason & Sons, Bridge House, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, Milton Keynes, MK2 2PD, Tel: 01908 642700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Apr. 17, 2020
