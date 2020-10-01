|
|
|
GARNER Paul Suddenly at home
on 11th September 2020,
aged 64 years.
Much loved partner, brother,
brother-in-law and uncle.
A private family funeral will be
held on 1st October.
Donations if desired for MK Hospital Charity may be sent via
www.memorygiving.com
Special thanks from the family to the emergency services, MK Hospital, neighbours, friends and all
at Barretts of Aspley for their
cards and messages of support.
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals,
3 Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands,
Bucks. MK17 8NH
Tel: 01908 588490.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 1, 2020