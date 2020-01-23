Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Winter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul Winter

Notice Condolences

Paul Winter Notice
Paul Winter MBE
12.10.1954 - 12.01.2020

Passed away suddenly on
Sunday 12th January 2020
He leaves behind a hole as big as his personality in many people's lives,
especially for his daughter,
Beckie, and his son, Ash.
He was a devoted Grandad to
Abbie and Naomi; a loving
father-in-law of Andy and Tasha;
and a lifelong friend and former husband of Margaret.

Funeral service will take place on
Friday 7th February 2020 at
Bedford Crematorium.
Family and friends to gather from 3:15pm onwards with the service starting at 3:30pm.
No flowers please by request, but donations if desired may be sent via
https://paul-wintermbe.
muchloved.com/

Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -