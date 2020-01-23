|
|
|
Paul Winter MBE
12.10.1954 - 12.01.2020
Passed away suddenly on
Sunday 12th January 2020
He leaves behind a hole as big as his personality in many people's lives,
especially for his daughter,
Beckie, and his son, Ash.
He was a devoted Grandad to
Abbie and Naomi; a loving
father-in-law of Andy and Tasha;
and a lifelong friend and former husband of Margaret.
Funeral service will take place on
Friday 7th February 2020 at
Bedford Crematorium.
Family and friends to gather from 3:15pm onwards with the service starting at 3:30pm.
No flowers please by request, but donations if desired may be sent via
https://paul-wintermbe.
muchloved.com/
Further enquiries to
Neville Funerals Bedford
48 Roff Avenue, Bedford, MK41 7TE
Tel no: 01234 359 529
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 23, 2020