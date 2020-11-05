|
|
|
FISHER PEGGY EVA
(Née Lovesy) Of Stony Stratford,
passed away peacefully on
27th October 2020, aged 90 years.
Much loved wife of Derrick,
she will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service takes place on
Monday 16th November 2020,
unfortunately this will be private
due to Covid restrictions.
Donations if desired for
Willen Hospice may be made through
H W Mason & Sons Website.
H W Mason & Sons,
Newport Pagnell,
Tel 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 5, 2020