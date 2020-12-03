Home

Peter Emblow

Peter Emblow Notice
EMBLOW Peter Charles Of Newport Pagnell, passed away at Linford Grange Care Home on 23rd November 2020,
aged 93 years.
Much loved father of Lorraine and
now reunited with wife Clarice.
Funeral Service takes place at
Crownhill Crematorium Oak Chapel
on Thursday 10th December 2020
at 10.45am.
Due to Covid restrictions please
contact the funeral directors if
you wish to attend.
Pete and Clarice were dedicated volunteers for the British Legion Poppy Appeal for nearly 50 years, Pete was a founder member of the Newport Pagnell British Legion Club and was doorman when the club opened in 1978.
No flowers please, donations in memory of Pete are for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal and
can be made online at
www.hwmason.co.uk
H W Mason & Sons, Newport Pagnell, 01908 611112
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 3, 2020
