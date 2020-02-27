|
Rose Peter Charles Passed away peacefully on
14th February 2020, aged 90 years.
Much loved Husband to Betty
and dearly loved by his
Children, Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.
The funeral will take place on
Thursday 12th March at 2pm in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if you wish to Alzheimer's Research UK.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 27, 2020