The Co-operative Funeralcare Wolverton
159 Church Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK12 5LA
01908 311 355
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
14:00
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium
Peter Rose Notice
Rose Peter Charles Passed away peacefully on
14th February 2020, aged 90 years.

Much loved Husband to Betty
and dearly loved by his
Children, Grandchildren
and Great Grandchildren.
He will be sadly missed
by all who knew him.

The funeral will take place on
Thursday 12th March at 2pm in the
Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium.

Family flowers only please, donations if you wish to Alzheimer's Research UK.

Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 27, 2020
