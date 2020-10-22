|
BAILEY PHILIP JOHN Sadly passed away on 22nd September 2020 at Milton Keynes Hospital,
aged 61 years.
A much loved husband to Frances
and father to Mark and Peter.
Philip will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 29th October at 2pm at Crownhill Crematorium in the Oak Chapel. (Family only due to 30 people being allowed to attend).
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 22, 2020