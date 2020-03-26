Home

Zscherpel Phillip Desmond Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Milton Keynes University Hospital on Thursday 5th March 2020, aged 83 years old.
Phillip will be greatly missed by his
wife, Christine, his children Neil and
Philippa, his stepson, Stephen
and his grandchildren and
great grandchildren.
Phillip's funeral service will be a private ceremony on Friday 3rd April 2020, we have been advised to limit the number of mourners to immediate family only.
Family flowers only.
As a family, we would like to thank
everyone for the messages of
sympathy and kindness shown
during our sudden sad loss.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 26, 2020
