EDWARDS Reg Suddenly passed away on Wednesday 26th of February
aged 82 years.
Beloved Husband to Carole,
loving Dad to Floyd, treasured Granddad & Great Granddad to Charmaine, Scarlett and Evie.
Reg will be dearly missed.
He was well known for his contribution to Bletchley as a Labour Councillor.
The funeral service will be held on Friday 20th March, 3.30pm at The Oak Chapel Crownhill Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
Donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries to;
Co-operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020
