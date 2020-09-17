Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Exley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Exley

Notice Condolences

Richard Exley Notice
EXLEY RICHARD On September 9th 2020,
in the arms of his family,
after a battle bravely borne, aged 66 years.

Loving husband of Sonia,
a wonderful dad and grandad,
who will be forever remembered.

Funeral service will be held at Breckland Crematorium in Norfolk
on Friday September 18th 2020
at 1.00 pm.

Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the
MND Association and any
enquiries can be made to
Eirlys Johnson Funeral Services,
87 High Street,
Watton,
Norfolk,
IP25 6AW.
Tel 01953 889328
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -