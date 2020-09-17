|
|
|
EXLEY RICHARD On September 9th 2020,
in the arms of his family,
after a battle bravely borne, aged 66 years.
Loving husband of Sonia,
a wonderful dad and grandad,
who will be forever remembered.
Funeral service will be held at Breckland Crematorium in Norfolk
on Friday September 18th 2020
at 1.00 pm.
Family flowers only please but donations if desired for the
MND Association and any
enquiries can be made to
Eirlys Johnson Funeral Services,
87 High Street,
Watton,
Norfolk,
IP25 6AW.
Tel 01953 889328
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 17, 2020