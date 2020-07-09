|
|
|
LONG Rita of Woburn Sands,
passed away peacefully on
3rd July 2020, aged 89 years.
A dearly loved mum to Denise, Matthew, Annette and the late Vivienne, and a cherished grandma
to her grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A private family funeral service
will be held in due course.
Donations in her memory for the Primrose Unit, Bedford Hospital may be sent via www.memorygiving.com.
Further enquiries to Neville Funerals,
3 Aspley Hill, Woburn Sands, Bucks. MK17 8NH Tel: 01908 588490
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 9, 2020