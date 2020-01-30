Home

Robert Jones

Robert Jones Notice
Jones Robert
'Bob' Of Bletchley, passed away on
18th January 2020, aged 90 years.
The founder and long-time chairman
of Bletchley Darts League,
Bob was known to many.
He will be greatly missed by his children
Phil, Chris, Graham and Pearl,
their partners and his many grandchildren and
great-grandchildren.
The service to celebrate Bob's life
will take place at All Saints Church,
Whaddon Way on Monday
10th February at 1.45pm.
Flowers welcome or donations,
if desired, to benefit Bob's favourite
charity 'Willen Hospice' may be sent c/o
Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road,
Bletchley, MK2 2EZ. 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020
