Roger Andrews Notice
ANDREWS Roger Meredith 21/04/1946 - 19/02/2020
With sadness Myra, Rosina and Sam announce Roger passed away peacefully at Willen Hospice on Wednesday 19th February 2020
after a short illness.
Roger's funeral will be on 19th March 1:30pm at Beachampton Church. Should you wish to attend we ask that you do not wear black but bright colours as Roger loved chaperoning
for Joseph, so many colours are our request please. Family flowers only. Donations to Willen Hospice
c/o the family at the service.

J S Cowley
71 High Street
Stony Stratford
Milton Keynes
MK11 1BA
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020
