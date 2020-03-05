|
|
|
Batten Roger Frederick Of North Crawley, passed away peacefully at Willen Hospice
on 29th February 2020.
Dearly loved husband to Poppet,
father to Thomas and Lydia and grandad to River.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Friday 13th March at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Willen Hospice may be left at the Crematorium or cheques made payable to Willen Hospice sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020