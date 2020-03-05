Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Batten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger Batten

Notice Condolences

Roger Batten Notice
Batten Roger Frederick Of North Crawley, passed away peacefully at Willen Hospice
on 29th February 2020.
Dearly loved husband to Poppet,
father to Thomas and Lydia and grandad to River.
He will be greatly missed by all his family and many friends.
The funeral service will take place at Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Friday 13th March at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations to Willen Hospice may be left at the Crematorium or cheques made payable to Willen Hospice sent c/o
H.W. Mason and Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -