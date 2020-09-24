|
BOXALL Roger Peacefully passed away on
11th September 2020 aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband to Rita,
loving Dad to Terri & Rona, cherished Granddad and Great Granddad.
The funeral service will be held at
Oak Chapel Crownhill Crematorium
on Thursday 1st October, 11.30am.
Private family funeral due to current restrictions. Family flowers only donation if desired to
Cancer Research UK.
Co-operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 24, 2020