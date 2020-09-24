Home

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Bletchley
191 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2ED
01908 646 424
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020
11:30
Oak Chapel Crownhill Crematorium
Roger Boxall Notice
BOXALL Roger Peacefully passed away on
11th September 2020 aged 85 years.
Beloved Husband to Rita,
loving Dad to Terri & Rona, cherished Granddad and Great Granddad.
The funeral service will be held at
Oak Chapel Crownhill Crematorium
on Thursday 1st October, 11.30am.
Private family funeral due to current restrictions. Family flowers only donation if desired to
Cancer Research UK.
Co-operative Funeralcare
191 Queensway
Bletchley
Milton Keynes
MK2 2ED
Tel: 01908 646424
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 24, 2020
