CLARK Roger Anthony
'Rog' Died at Springfield Court Sheltered Housing in Milton Keynes on
24th December 2019 aged 74.
Roger was born
in Bletchley in 1945 and was
the youngest of seven children.
He had a passion for singing and
was a member of various bands throughout his life.
He is survived by seven children. Funeral services will be held at 2.45pm on 15th January 2020 at
The Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, Milton Keynes.
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 9, 2020