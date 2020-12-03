|
PERRY Roger Leslie Of Bletchley, sadly passed away on 17th November 2020 at Milton Keynes General Hospital aged 74.
He will be greatly missed especially by wife Shirley, daughter Sarah,
step-children Mark and Elaine
and Grandchildren.
A small funeral service with family only took place at Crownhill Crematorium.
Donations, if desired, may be sent to Diabetes UK.
Loved by many and well known
for his jolly laugh.
Forever in our hearts and thoughts.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 3, 2020