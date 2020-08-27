Home

'Russ' Passed away at home in Olney on 16th August 2020,
aged 55.
Much loved husband of Mary and father of Donna, Lauren & Bobby.
A private funeral service will be held
at Bedford Crematorium and the
family ask all who knew Russ
to keep him in their thoughts.
Donations in memory of Russ are in aid of CALM and Mind and can be sent
directly to the charity or made online at www.Haseldines.co.uk/donations
Haseldine Funeral Services,
192 High Street, Cranfield,
MK43 0EN
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 27, 2020
