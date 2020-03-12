|
CAEN Samuel James Edward Died peacefully on 28th February 2020
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband of
60 years of Margaret,
father of Robert and Sharon,
grandfather of Thomas,
Elliott and Benjamin.
Funeral service to take place at
St Andrew's Church, Great Linford
on Thursday 19th March at 12 noon.
No flowers but donations in memory of
Samuel would be appreciated for the
Church of England Children's Society
may be left on the plate at the Church or cheques made payable to the charity
sent c/o H.W. Mason and Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020