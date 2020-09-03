Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Samuel O'Neill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Samuel O'Neill

Notice Condolences

Samuel O'Neill Notice
O'Neill Samuel

Passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on August 20th, aged 90.

A father to seven children,
a grandfather and great grandfather,
he will be sorely missed by all his family.
A former bus driver at United Counties
and MK City Bus, he will be fondly
remembered for his wit,
jokes and upbeat personality.

Family funeral service at
St. Augustine's Catholic Church,
Heelands on September 9th
at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Wolverton Cemetery at 1.45pm.
H.W Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD Tel: 01908 642 70
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -