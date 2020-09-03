|
|
|
O'Neill Samuel
Passed away at Milton Keynes Hospital on August 20th, aged 90.
A father to seven children,
a grandfather and great grandfather,
he will be sorely missed by all his family.
A former bus driver at United Counties
and MK City Bus, he will be fondly
remembered for his wit,
jokes and upbeat personality.
Family funeral service at
St. Augustine's Catholic Church,
Heelands on September 9th
at 12.30pm, followed by burial at Wolverton Cemetery at 1.45pm.
H.W Mason & Sons,
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley,
MK2 2PD Tel: 01908 642 70
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 3, 2020