Pullman Shirley Ann Wife of the late
Thomas "Tom",
much loved Mum,
Grandma, Great Grandma and
Great Great Grandma.
Passed away peacefully on
21st October, aged 84 years.

The funeral service will take place at
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium on Monday 9th November at 2.30pm.
For close family members only.
At family's request no flowers.
Donations if desired by cheque to
Willen Hospice may be forwarded to:
Finch and Sons Family Funerals
231 Queensway, Bletchley, MK2 2EH
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 5, 2020
