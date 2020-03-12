|
|
|
Beel Steven George Passed away peacefully at home on the 8th March 2020.
Aged 65 years.
Steve's Funeral Service will be held on Friday 27th March 2020, 11.45am
at The Chapel of The Counties Crematorium, Milton.
By request family flowers only. Donations if desired, cheques made
payable please to National Association for Hospice at Home, may be sent to The Funeral Home of Kevin Matthews, 1-5 Balmoral Road, Kingsthorpe, Northampton NN2 6LA.
Tel: 01604 792284.
www.kmfunerals.co.uk
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020