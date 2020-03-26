Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mason's Funeral Directors
97 Victoria Road
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2PD
01908 642700
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Bates

Notice Condolences

Susan Bates Notice
BATES Susan Mary Passed away peacefully at
Willen Hospice on Wednesday
18th March 2020, aged 65 years.
Sue will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
A private funeral service will be held for Sue on Wednesday 1st April 2020,
with immediate family attending and family flowers only.
The family would like to express their thanks for the kind words and support received at this difficult time.
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642 700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -