BATES Susan Mary Passed away peacefully at
Willen Hospice on Wednesday
18th March 2020, aged 65 years.
Sue will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
A private funeral service will be held for Sue on Wednesday 1st April 2020,
with immediate family attending and family flowers only.
The family would like to express their thanks for the kind words and support received at this difficult time.
H.W Mason & Sons
97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Tel: 01908 642 700.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 26, 2020