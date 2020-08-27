|
McGrath Susan Passed away peacefully
at home on
12th August 2020,
aged 70 years.
So dearly loved and cherished by husband John, children Jon, Claire and the late Sarah, grandchildren Eve,
Lola-Grace and George and sister to Dinah and the late Pauline.
Due to current restrictions, a small, private service will be held at
Crownhill Crematorium on
Tuesday 1st September.
Dress code to reflect Sue's personality.
Family flowers only, but if desired a donation would be appreciated to Willen Hospice.
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service
231 Queensway,
Bletchley, MK2 2EH.
Tel: 01908 367777
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 27, 2020