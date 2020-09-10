|
|
|
NASH Susan
(Sue) Passed away peacefully
at home on 1st September,
aged 63 years.
A much loved Wife, Daughter,
Mum and Nanny,
Sue will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Due to current restrictions a private family service is to take place.
Family flowers only, but donations,
if wished in memory of Sue to
benefit 'Willen Hospice' may be sent c/o The Willows Funeral Home,
Heritage & Sons, 1 Vicarage Road, Bletchley MK2 2EZ. 01908 372700
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Sept. 10, 2020