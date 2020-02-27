Home

Sybil Wright

Sybil Wright Notice
Wright Sybil
G.G Sadly passed away
12th February, aged 93 at Broomfield Residential Care Home.
She will be sadly missed by
her family and friends.
The funeral will take place at
Willow Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium, 2nd March at 11.45am.
Family flowers only, donations may be made to Cobbs Garden Surgery,
a collection plate will be available as you leave the Chapel or by cheque to
H W Mason, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell MK16 8AR.
Tel: 01908 611112.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Feb. 27, 2020
