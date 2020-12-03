|
MILLER Sylvia Jean
(Sylvie) Passed away peacefully at home with family on
18th November 2020, aged 91.
A much loved mother, sister,
mother-in-law, grandmother
and great grandmother
who will be sorely missed.
Private funeral due to current restrictions will take place at 10.45 on 8th December with family flowers only. Any donations to Willen Hospice c/o Finch & Sons, Family Funeral Service, 231 Queensway, Bletchley,
MK2 2EH, 01908 367777,
email: [email protected]
who can also provide details of how to join the service online.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Dec. 3, 2020