Teresa Richardson

Notice Condolences

Teresa Richardson Notice
RICHARDSON TERESA ELLEN Of Great Linford,
passed away at home on
27th February 2020, aged 65 years.
She was much loved and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service takes place at Crownhill Crematorium, Willow Chapel on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 2.30pm. No flowers please,
donations if desired for Willen Hospice
may be left on the plate at the chapel or
cheques payable to Willen may be sent to H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street, Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 12, 2020
