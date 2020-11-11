|
|
|
PULLMAN In Loving memory of
Tony Mark Pullman
"Wink"
21/7/1959-31/10/2020
Tony sadly passed away at
Milton Keynes Hospital.
Loving partner to Sandra,
dad to Daniel & Liam,
brother to Danny, Diana, Wendy
and all nieces, nephews,
cousins and aunties.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 17th November at 2pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Due to Covid, only family & close friends can attend, but you may pay your respects outside of the entrance
to the crematorium.
Donations are welcome to Willen Hospice and can be made via;
www.finchandsonsfunerals.com
"Heaven has gained one of the best"
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 11, 2020