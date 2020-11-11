Home

POWERED BY

Services
Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
231 Queensway
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK2 2EH
01908 367777
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Pullman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Pullman

Notice Condolences

Tony Pullman Notice
PULLMAN In Loving memory of
Tony Mark Pullman
"Wink"
21/7/1959-31/10/2020
Tony sadly passed away at
Milton Keynes Hospital.
Loving partner to Sandra,
dad to Daniel & Liam,
brother to Danny, Diana, Wendy
and all nieces, nephews,
cousins and aunties.
The funeral will take place on
Tuesday 17th November at 2pm in the Oak Chapel, Crownhill Crematorium. Due to Covid, only family & close friends can attend, but you may pay your respects outside of the entrance
to the crematorium.
Donations are welcome to Willen Hospice and can be made via;
www.finchandsonsfunerals.com
"Heaven has gained one of the best"
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Nov. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Finch & Sons Family Funeral Service Ltd (Bletchley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -