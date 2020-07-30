|
Hawkes Trevor John
After a courageous 8-year battle with cancer Trevor sadly passed away on Wednesday 15 th July 2020 in Ward 18 Milton Keynes Hospital aged 72 years.
Devoted Husband of Frances and Beloved Father of Donna,
Matthew, Vicky, Debbie,
Michael and Kim.
A much-loved Grandfather to Stephanie, Bel, Maisie, Lara,
Callie and Harrison.
The funeral service will take place
at St Mary's Church, Bletchley
followed by burial at
Selbourne Avenue Cemetery.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations we regret that
attendance will be limited
and by invitation only.
A memorial service will be held once the COVID-19 regulations have been lifted to which everyone who knew
Trevor will be invited to attend.
Family flowers only but if desired donations to Cancer Research UK would be warmly welcomed
and should be sent to
Finch & Sons, Bletchley.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 30, 2020