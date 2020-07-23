Home

Valerie Tomkins Notice
Tomkins Valerie (nee Pell) Of Stony Stratford passed away peacefully 16th July 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Brian, sister of David and wife Sheila, loving mother
of Jackie and Paul and wife Sue
and adored granny of Chris and
David and great granny.
Family funeral to be held
30th July 2020.
Family flowers only, but if desired donations to in memory of Valerie may be sent directly to Willen Hospice.
All enquiries to
H.W. Mason and Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on July 23, 2020
