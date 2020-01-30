|
|
|
BUSBY Walter William Passed away peacefully in his sleep on 23rd January 2020 aged 89 years.
Much loved husband of Val,
dad to Julie and Michele,
loving grandfather and
great grandfather.
The Funeral Service will take place on
Wednesday 12th February at
1.15pm in the Oak Chapel at
Crownhill Crematorium.
Please wear something colourful.
Family only flowers.
Donations are for Alzheimer's Society
and may be left in the collection
as you leave the Chapel, or by
cheque to the Funeral Directors.
H W Mason & Sons, 9 High Street,
Newport Pagnell, MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 30, 2020