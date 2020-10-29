Home

OSMOND Wendy Ann It is with sadness that our
family must announce the passing of Wendy Osmond, Mum, Nan & Sister,
on 19th October.
May you have fair winds and our prayers Mum, to help with your journey to the Heavens 1939 - 2020.
Funeral service to take place on Thursday 12th November.
Flowers are welcome from all.
Sadly, due to social distancing,
this will be by invitation only.
All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 131 Eastney Road, Southsea PO4 8DZ
Tel: 02392 873218.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Oct. 29, 2020
