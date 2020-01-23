|
|
|
Williams Wendy Died in Willen Hospice, Milton Keynes on Tuesday 7th January 2020,
aged 84 years.
She will be much missed by her brother and twin sister, family and friends
in the USA and the UK.
The funeral service will take place on Saturday 25th January at 10.30am at the Freeman Memorial Church, Buckingham Road, Bletchley MK3 5HH. Family flowers only please,
but if desired, donations to either Willen Hospice, or Send-a-Child-to-Hucklow Fund, will be welcome, care of H.W. Mason & Sons, 97 Victoria Road, Bletchley, MK2 2PD.
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 23, 2020