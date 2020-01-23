Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Wolverton
159 Church Street
Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire MK12 5LA
01908 311 355
Resources
More Obituaries for William Adams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Adams

Notice Condolences

William Adams Notice
ADAMS William John
'John' Sadly passed away on
8th January 2020 aged 83
after a short illness.
A much loved husband, father,
grandad and great grandad.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 4th February in St George's Church, Wolverton at 1:15pm.
All who knew John are welcome.
Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to benefit
The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -