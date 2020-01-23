|
|
|
ADAMS William John
'John' Sadly passed away on
8th January 2020 aged 83
after a short illness.
A much loved husband, father,
grandad and great grandad.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Funeral service to take place on Tuesday 4th February in St George's Church, Wolverton at 1:15pm.
All who knew John are welcome.
Family flowers only and donations, if desired, to benefit
The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
Co-op Funeralcare
159 Church St
Wolverton
MK12 5LA
Tel: (01908) 311355
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Jan. 23, 2020