SENIOR William Peter
'Bill' It is with great sadness we announce that Bill passed away after a
short illness, in St Mary's Hospital, Paddington on 13th February,
aged 83 years.
Bill will be sadly missed by his wife Gail and his entire family.
The Funeral Service will take place on
Wednesday 11th March at 11.30am
in Our Lady Help Of Christians
& St Lawrence Church,
West Street, Olney.
Family flowers only please but
donations to St Mary's Hospital
(Paddington), Willen Hospice and
Breast Care Unit, Milton Keynes.
H W Mason & Sons,
9 High Street, Newport Pagnell,
MK16 8AR
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Mar. 5, 2020