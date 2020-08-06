|
Phillips Winifred (Win) Formerly of New Bradwell,
passed away at her daughters home
on 27th July 2020, aged 100 years.
She will be sadly missed
by all the family.
Funeral service will take place at
St James Church, New Bradwell
on 13th August 2020.
Due to current COVID 19 regulations we regret that attendance will be limited and by invitation only.
Family flowers only but
if desired, donations may be sent directly to Willen Hospice.
HW Mason & Sons
68a Wolverton Road
Stony Stratford
MK11 1DT
Tel 01908 561561
Published in Milton Keynes Citizen on Aug. 6, 2020