Alfred M. Larger age 89, of Minster, Ohio, died at 2:10 AM on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Versailles Health Care. He was born on May 5, 1929 in Fort Loramie to the late Edward & Mary (Sturwold) Larger. He married Marjorie C. Woehrmyer on April 12, 1950 in Minster, Ohio, and she survives in Minster. He is also survived children: Bonnie & Gary McCourt, Waterville, Ohio, Sharon & Tim Ernst, Fort Loramie, Cindy & Dick Goubeaux, Russia, Rick & Cindy Larger, Fort Loramie, Kathy & Larry Vukovic, Tipp City, Scott & Kelly Larger, Jacksonville, FL, 15 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, in-laws Vera Woehrmyer, Minster, Tom & Irene Woehrmyer, Minster. He was preceded in death by siblings: Elmer & Hilda Larger, Herb & Eileen Larger, Aloy & Marcella Larger, Norbert & Lorena Larger, Hilda & Robert Glynn, in-law Mel Woehrmyer. Al was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster and Minster F.O.E. #1391. He retired from Minster Machine where he was able to see the world traveling for them. He was also a lifelong farmer and enjoyed being on the family farm surrounded by family and friends. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Augustine Church with Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant, burial will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, April 23, and Wednesday April 24 from 9 AM to 9:30 AM. In Lieu of Flowers the family requests donations be made to the Minster Area Life Squad. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Apr. 25, 2019