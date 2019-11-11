|
Alfrieda R. "Fritz" Reichert
Alfrieda R. "Fritz" Reichert, age 90, of Cassella, passed away on November 8, 2019 at Mercer Health Hospital, Coldwater. She was born November 9, 1928, in Maria Stein, to the late August and Anna (Miller) Everman. On May 29, 1948, she married Ralph A. Reichert, who passed away on June 23, 2001.
Surviving are her children, Kathy (Bill) Howard of Wendelin, Donna (Cy) Brunswick of St. Peter, Ed Reichert of Maria Stein, Irene (Ralph) Roessner of Fort Recovery, Karen (Ed) Rauh of New Weston, Dan (Sandy) Reichert of Celina, Evelyn (Tom) Young of St. Henry, Junior Reichert of Azle, TX, Larry (Lynne) Reichert of Maria Stein, and Ron "Hank" Julie Reichert of Yorkshire; 37 grandchildren; 70 great grandchildren; numerous step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; her brother-in-law, Al Zumberger of Newport, OH; and her sisters-in-law, Mary Everman of St. Henry, and Wilma Everman of Maria Stein.
She was preceded in death by her daughter & son-in-law, Judy (Willie) Johnson; a son, Ernie Reichert; infant children, Roman and Joseph; grandchildren, Christy and Kevin; a great grandchild, Gracelyn; her siblings, Art (Esther) Everman, Bill (Loretta) Everman, Armella (Leo) Bruggeman, Adeline (Albert) Knapke, Rich Everman, Clarine (Leo) Broerman, and Cyril Everman; and her in-laws, John (Lee) Reichert, Sylvester (Dorothy) Reichert, Luella Reichert, Julitta Reichert, and Wilma Reichert.
She was a member of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Cassella, sang in the church choir and was a member of their Ladies Sodality. She was also a member the former C.K. of A., now the Catholic Financial Life of Cassella. Fritz was always one to stay busy. She helped run the family farm and milked daily. In earlier years, she would be found gardening and canning in the summer, but it was her angel food cakes that made her famous. Fritz also enjoyed quilting and reading but her ultimate love was for her family.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, Cassella, with Fr. Thomas Brenberger as celebrant. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
Calling is 2:00 pm-8:00 pm Tuesday and 9:00 am-9:45 am Wednesday at Brockman - Boeckman Funeral Home, Fort Recovery, Ohio.
Contributions can be made to Relic Chapel, Maria Stein or Briarwood Village Activity Fund.
Published in The Community Post on Nov. 14, 2019