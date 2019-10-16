|
|
Alvera Eilerman age 84 of Minster passed away at 10:30 PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Heritage Manor, Minster. She was born October 5, 1935 in Minster Ohio to the late Ray & Erma (Zumberg) Winner. She married Vernon Eilerman on September 28, 1968 and he survives in Minster. She also survived by sister-in-laws: Marie Eilerman and Evelyn Eilerman both of Fort Loramie and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by in-laws: Louetta & Ray Pleiman, Adolph & Verona Eilerman, Albert & Marie Eilerman, Paul & Vic Eilerman, Teckala & Urban Bergman, Verona & Ben Schemmel, Mary & Lawrence Kuether, Bertha & Harold Wenning, John Eilerman, Infant Alfred Eilerman and Anthony Eilerman. Vera was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster, and a caring administrator of the church. She was also a member of the Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary and a volunteer at Heritage Manor. Vera worked in the office at Stamco and enjoyed studying genealogy. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday October 19, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster with Rev. Frankline Rayappa celebrant. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. Friday, October 18 and from 8:30-9:00 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Grand Lake Hospice and "Blessed From Above" organ fund at St. Augustine Church. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Oct. 24, 2019