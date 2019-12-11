Home

HOGENKAMP SONS, INC.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
For more information about
Anna Ernst
View Funeral Home Obituary
Calling hours
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Fort Loramie, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Ernst
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna M. (Gaier) Ernst


1924 - 2019
Anna M. (Gaier) Ernst Obituary
Anna M. Ernst age 95 of Fort Loramie, Ohio passed away at 8:45 AM on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at The Landings, Sidney, Ohio. She was born November 2, 1924 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Edward & Ann Mae (Moyer) Gaier. She married Thomas Ernst on September 23, 1943 in Fort Loramie and he preceded her in death on December 13, 1995. She survived by children: Rebecca & Robert Herzberg, Warren, MI, Jane & Bob Clodfelter, Centerville, Tim & Sharon Ernst, Fort Loramie, Terrie & Gary Schwaiger, Sidney, 4 Grandchildren, Jackie & Robert Winkelman, Julie Herzberg, Lona & Gerard Rizkallah, Philip & Maggie Ernst, 5 Great Grandchildren: Becca, Chloe, Liam, Alex and Thomas and many nieces and nephews. Annie was the youngest of 9 children and the last of her family. She was also preceded in death by numerous brothers-in-law & sisters-in-law. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie, Fort Loramie American Legion Auxiliary and the Red Hat Ladies. She was retired from Elder Berman at the age of 85. She was an avid walker into her early nineties. She was a world traveler and had many adventures with numerous friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, December 13, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Michael Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 3-8 p.m. Thursday, December 12 and from 9:00-10:00 a.m. Friday, December 13. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to Ft. Loramie Rescue Squad and Ft. Loramie American Legion Auxiliary Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Dec. 19, 2019
