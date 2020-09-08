Autumn Marie Giesige, 49, of Grandview, Ohio, passed away on August 31, 2020 after a battle with cancer. In the past few months, Autumn was fortunate to be at home surrounded by her loving family and friends.
Autumn, the beloved daughter of Doug Giesige and Ruth (Gudorf) Gabel was born in Celina, Ohio on July 6, 1971. She spent much of her childhood with her grandparents, cousins and siblings in Minster, Ohio. She graduated from Westerville South high school in 1989 and went on to complete a bachelor's degree in art education from The Ohio State University in 1995.
The majority of her career was spent working in the retail industry, showcasing her creative design talents and special brand of flare. For the last ten years she worked for Giant Eagle Inc., specifically the Market District store at the Kingsdale shopping center in Upper Arlington, Ohio. She often referred to the Market District team as her second family. Autumn was an accomplished artist, loved the beauty of nature, traveling, riding her bike and simply admiring a sunset. She always saw the beauty in everything and everyone.
Autumn is survived by her mother, Ruth (Rick) Gabel of Westerville, Ohio. Her father, Doug (Henri) Giesige of Celina, Ohio and her sister Samantha Giesige and brothers Jake Giesige and Gabe (Claire) Giesige, along with numerous loving aunts, uncles and cousins. Autumn also leaves behind the love of her life, Jonathan Frederick. She had many loyal friends, too numerous to mention. She was a beautiful and bright light and will be greatly missed.
Memorial services will be held at a date/location to be announced later. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CHA Animal Shelter or Pelotonia.org.