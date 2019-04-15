Beverly A. (Bergman) Patton, age 74 of 674 E. Third St. Minster, OH died Thursday, April 11, 2019 at her home. She was born March 23, 1945 to the late Urban & Teckla (Eilerman) Bergman. She was married on June 1, 1968 in Minster, to Omar G. "Jeep" Patton, and he died January 10, 2013. She is survived by her children Kirsten and Chris Erbe, Panama City Beach, FL, Tess & Doug Voisard, Minster, Kyle & Kelli Patton, Florence, KY, 7 grandchildren Grant, Reagan, Nixon, Layne, Kane, Max and Koen, 1 granddaughter Logan Voisard deceased. She is also survived by siblings Bonnie & Gene Burke of Minster, Diane & Ron Roettger of Solon, Brenda Bergman of Minster and John & Sandy Bergman of Minster; and her dog Charlie. Bev was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Minster, She enjoyed baking and spending time with her kids, grandkids and siblings.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Rev. Frankline Rayappa, officiating. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster for 3 to 7 PM on Tuesday and form 9 to 9:30 AM on Wednesday. Memorial donations may be made to the Minster Area Life Squad. Condolences may be left a www.hogenkampfh.com. Published in The Community Post on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary