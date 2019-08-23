Home

POWERED BY

Services
HOGENKAMP SONS, INC.
61 S. HANOVER ST.
Minster, OH 45865
(419) 628-2341
For more information about
Charles Seaver
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Seaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. Seaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles D. Seaver Obituary
Charles D. Seaver of Minster passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at his home in Winchester, VA. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Warren T. & Helen (Smith) Seaver. He was 72 years old. He married Kim Winner on December 20, 1980 in Minster, Ohio and she survives.
He is also survived by daughter, Carrie A. & Steve Papierniak, sons, Derrick C. Seaver & Micayla Hardisty, & Jarred T. Seaver, grandchildren, Charlie Seaver, Bri'Naria Faulkner, Lyla Paierniak, Ava Papierniak, sisters: Caren Diedrich, Lynn & Tom Voelkel, Deb & Terry Henschel, in-laws: Bud & Annie Winner, sister-in-laws: Lisa & Dan Elson, Julie & Heath Hegemann. Chuck was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. He loved teaching, but most of all coaching high school football and everything involved with it. He enjoyed having coffee with friends and he never met a stranger. He was a Cincinnati Bengals fan. Chuck loved spending time with his family, his extended football family, and his dogs. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren. Friends may stop by at Hogenkamp Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. on Thursday, August 29. A Memorial Service will be held in closing at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, The family will also have a celebration of Chuck's life on Saturday, August 31 with friends and family in Cleves, Ohio at the pavilion on the site of the old Taylor High School from 1–3 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.