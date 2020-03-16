|
|
David J. Bergman, age 40 of Minster, Ohio passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his home in Minster. He was born April 29, 1979 in St. Marys Ohio to Gerald "Jerry" & Lynn (Meiring) Bergman who both survive in Minster. On August 9, 2003 he married Kerri Meyer and they have 3 surviving children at home, Alayna, Jonathan and Cameron. He is also survived by his 3 brothers and spouses: Dan & Michelle Bergman, Ada, MI, Doug & Tiffany Bergman, Minster, Dustin & Ashley Bergman, Xenia, grandmother Delores "Dottie" Meiring, in-laws Jon & Barb Meyer, Minster, brother-in-law Kevin & Jenni Meyer, Minster, sister-in-law Jenna & Brad Prenger, Cincinnati, and 15 nieces and nephews. Dave was a graduate of Minster High School in 1997 and of BGSU in 2002. He was a former teacher and head baseball coach at Goshen High School and a former JV Coach at Minster High School. He was the co-owner of Image Machine. He was also a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster and the Minster Athletic Boosters. Dave had a love of nature and a passion for landscaping. He will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved him. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 19, 2020 at St. Augustine Catholic Church with Fr. Frankline Rayappa, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 and from 8:30-9:00 a.m. Thursday. In lieu of flowers donations will contribute to the College Funds for Alayna, Jonathan & Cameron. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in The Community Post on Mar. 19, 2020